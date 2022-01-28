Bob Powers Obituary

Bob Powers, in his 90th year, of Wells River, Vt., died Jan. 21, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
Bob was born on June 23, 1932 in Newbury, Vt. to Ray and Helen Powers.
Bob grew up as one of eight children and began milking cows on the family farm at the age of 10. As a hard-working young man, he hauled milk, pulpwood, and ice throughout the local communities. Bob worked at the Ryegate Paper Mill for a year before joining the U.S. Army where he was stationed for two years in Germany. Bob returned home to Vermont and continued work at the Ryegate Paper Mill, at which time he met his wife Joyce Hart. Within a year, he married Joyce and promised to build her a new house. Bob worked weekends and nights to successfully build their first home by logging trees with a borrowed horse and constructing their new home from the ground up in East Ryegate. Later, he built another home for the family in Wells River. Bob began work as a carpenter in Barre, Vt. and his aptitude for this work was quickly evident. He attended Plumbing and Electrical School where he earned a Master License in each profession. Bob developed a successful career as a building contractor for over 30 years, building many homes in the surrounding communities. He was dedicated to the construction of the Spear House Apartments in Wells River and served on the board for six years. Bob also served on the board of the Atkinson Retirement Home for seven years and enjoyed his 14-year tenure as a trustee at the Wells River Savings Bank.
Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved spending time in his vegetable garden and shared the bountiful produce with family and friends. Bob enjoyed exploring the U.S. and spent many weekends camping along the Maine coast and beyond with his young family. He spoke often of his wonderful trips to Alaska and Hawaii with his wife Joyce. After retirement, Bob discovered golf and he became an ardent and accomplished player. He looked forward to early morning rounds of golf, where he enjoyed both the quiet hours and the camaraderie of his trusty foursome. In later years, Bob spent his winters in Florida where he reveled in the sunshine, further cultivated his love of golf and developed lasting friendships. He was the proud winner of the President’s Cup Championship at the Bradford Golf Club. Bob achieved six holes-in-one over his golf career and challenged us all to surpass his record. Bob proudly supported the accomplishments of his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated husband and father and a trusted brother, son and friend. Bob’s family and friends will cherish the memory of his broad smile, quick wit, kindness, and wisdom.
He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce of 65 years, son Craig Powers and wife Brenda of Groton, Vt., daughter Darlene Powers and husband Tom Palin of Essex Junction, Vt., daughter Lisa Powers and husband Tom Stokes of Needham, Mass.; as well as five grandchildren, Todd Powers, Tonya Stetson and husband Shaun Stetson, Tanner Palin, Marsh Palin and Niamh Stokes along with his great-granddaughter, Paige Stetson.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on June 3, 2022 at the Boltonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Baldwin Memorial Library, 33 Main Street North, P.O. Box 337, Wells River, VT 05081 or the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Palliative Care Program Fund https://dhgeiselgiving.org/cause/palliative-hospice-care Special thanks to the medical staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital for their expertise and treatment of Multiple Myeloma and the compassionate care of the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care.
Ricker Funeral Home in Woodsville, NH is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences are appreciated and available at www.rickerfh.com.
