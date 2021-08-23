Bonnie J. Drew Obituary

LANCASTER – Bonnie J. Drew, 71, of the McKee Inn, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster.
Bonnie was born in Lancaster on Aug. 8, 1950, the daughter of Mitchell F. “Tex” Chilafoe and Cynthia J. (Brigham) Chilafoe. She was a 1968 graduate of White Mountain Regional High School. She and her classmates were the first graduates from the newly built high school.
For 18 years Bonnie was employed at Henschel Shoe in Littleton and then for another 18 years she worked for Butson’s Supermarket in Lancaster. She retired early due to health conditions. Bonnie was very outgoing and loved people. She enjoyed spending time with family, particularly with her nieces and nephews who were special to her. She enjoyed bingo, collecting owls, and was a talented artist; she was particularly good at drawing and making signs.
For 25 years she was married to Frederick Drew who predeceased her in 1995. Surviving family include her sister Eunice Levesque of Groveton; a brother Paul Chilafoe of Littleton; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was also predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Thomas and Eugene Chilafoe; and a sister Bev Bilodeau.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A service will follow immediately after, at the funeral home, at 1 p.m. Reverend Timothy Brooks, pastor of St. Paul’s Church, Lancaster, will officiate. Burial will follow in Summer Street Cemetery.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
