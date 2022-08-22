Bonnie Lacaillade Obituary

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our mother Bonnie Lacaillade of Lyndonville, Vermont on Aug. 21, 2022 at the age of 69. She passed away peacefully at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born to Brigham and Ruth Thompson on Nov. 22, 1952 in St. Johnsbury and graduated high school from St. Johnsbury Academy. As a military spouse and mother to three children, Bonnie spent many years living in various areas of the United States as well as abroad. She eventually settled in Florida where she lived for more than 25 years. Bonnie recently moved back to Vermont with the “love of her life”- her Pomeranian Trigg. The last few years in Vermont allowed Bonnie to spend cherished time with her family and friends and share her gift of laughter with all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Shannon (Tom) Webster of Lawrenceville, Ga., sons Shane (Christy) Lacaillade of Bluffton, S.C., and Sean (Charlie) Lacaillade of Roswell, N.M., as well as nine grandchildren. Bonnie also leaves behind her siblings Linda (Bill) Winot, Duane Thompson, and Patty Hubbard, all of Lyndonville, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family living in the area. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Brigham and Ruth Thompson.
At Bonnie’s request, her body will be donated to Science Care for the advancement of scientific research and education. Her family would like to thank the staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice for the generous care given to our mother and recommend these organizations if anyone would like to make a donation in Bonnie’s name.
