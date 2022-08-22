Bonnie Lacaillade Obituary

Bonnie Lacaillade

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our mother Bonnie Lacaillade of Lyndonville, Vermont on Aug. 21, 2022 at the age of 69. She passed away peacefully at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born to Brigham and Ruth Thompson on Nov. 22, 1952 in St. Johnsbury and graduated high school from St. Johnsbury Academy. As a military spouse and mother to three children, Bonnie spent many years living in various areas of the United States as well as abroad. She eventually settled in Florida where she lived for more than 25 years. Bonnie recently moved back to Vermont with the “love of her life”- her Pomeranian Trigg. The last few years in Vermont allowed Bonnie to spend cherished time with her family and friends and share her gift of laughter with all who knew her.

