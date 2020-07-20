Bonnie Lee Ricci - Obituary

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Bonnie Lee Ricci of East Haven, Vt., loving wife and caring mother of one son and four daughters, passed away at the age of 69.
Bonnie was born on March 4, 1951 in New Haven, Conn. to George and Edna (Martin) Phillips. She worked at Maple Groves Farms for 24 years and retired. Bonnie was a loving mother that tried her best to do what she thought was best for her children.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and son Kevin. She is survived by; her husband, John Ricci; her four daughters, Bobbi Jo, Billi Jo, Kimberly and her husband Tim, and Vicki; her eight grandchildren, Christina, Tyler, Dylan, Trevor, Aaron, Tiara, Erin, and Tameka; and her four great grandchildren, Alex, Hailey, Isabelle, and Alison.
Bonnie loved fishing and enjoyed working in her flower beds. She loved taking trips to Maine just to enjoy the coast and lobsters.
Her burial at sea has been arranged in the Florida Keys for a later date.
