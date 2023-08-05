Bonnie Stevens Dannenberg Obituary

Bonnie Stevens Dannenberg, 76 years old, dedicated volunteer for many nonprofit organizations, passed away at her home in the village of Cabot, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after a long illness. She helped her community and family until her final days.
Mrs. Dannenberg was President of the Cabot Historical Society for more than 20 years. She recruited many new members and led the annual Cabot Apple Pie Festival fundraiser, attracting both volunteers and visitors. The society maintains two museums with collections from Cabot’s past.
A lifelong Democrat, Bonnie served as chair of a revitalized Cabot Democratic Committee, delegate to the Washington County Democratic Committee, and delegate to the state convention. She was a Cabot Justice of the Peace for several years.
Mrs. Dannenberg researched and published a detailed family genealogy, back to the 1676 marriage of Jacques Jouiel and Lady Marie Gertrude Moral in New France, and other family histories.
Bonnie and her husband were team leaders for Episcopal Marriage Encounter seminars through the United States and in Canada.
A 1965 graduate of Cabot High School, where she was a cheerleader, Mrs. Dannenberg raised funds for the Cabot Alumni Association by hosting fancy teas. She earned an Associate’s degree with a concentration in institutional child care.
Bonnie was a lifeguard, calligraphy instructor and a 4H leader.
Her varied activities also included: gardening, cat shows, fine felting, crocheting, and knitting.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Peter Dannenberg, daughters Allison Joyal and Stephanie Brooke Miller, son-in-law Roy Miller, grandchildren Deborah Walnicki, Caleb Blair, Alexander Monahan, and his wife Jasmine, great-grandson Lucas Monahan, and siblings Kathleen Shepherd, Roland Parent, and Keith Parent, as well as aunts Katherine Vaillancourt and Elizabeth Brown and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Dannenberg was predeceased by her grandparents, Harry and Florence Stevens, and Joseph Joyal, who helped raise her, after her father’s death, when Bonnie was an infant. She was also predeceased by her parents, Warren and Margaret Elizabeth (Joyal) Stevens, her youngest sister Gail Parent, and neice Christina Parent.
A wake at des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, Vt. will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a brief graveside memorial at Durant Cemetery in Cabot, VT. Flowers or a gift to Cabot Historical Society, PO Box 275, Cabot, VT 05647 are welcome. Bonnie looks down from the heavens and forever fills our hearts with purpose.
