Brad Murray Obituary

Brad Murray left our loving arms to join his heavenly Father on July 26, 2021. Born in Springfield, Mass., on Dec. 14, 1940, Brad made his way to the Midwest via the Great Lakes Naval Station. He was a proud Corpsman from 1961 to 1965 during which time he met his best friend and wife, Dianne (nee Ihlenfeld).
During their 53-year marriage, they raised two incredible sons, Doug (Marisa) and Greg (Rebecca). Brad was a hands-on dad and instilled his sons with his moral compass, his outgoing personality, his love of sports and his sense of humor. He loved his sons as much as he adored his four exceptional grandchildren, Sam, David, Maggie and Nate. He regularly regaled them with stories from his colorful life and gave them a peek at the sense of adventure Brad embodied throughout his life. His best times were spent with our family in Manitowish Waters playing cards and telling campfire stories.
Brad’s large personality allowed him to be loved by everyone who crossed his path. He was inclusive of each person he engaged with and made close friends with a variety of unique individuals. He held the bonds of friendship close to his heart and kept in touch with people as far back as his grade school years. His love of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and his pride in the Academy was a part of his youth that he never forgot. He was a three-sport letter winner and an outstanding state athlete who continued his athleticism throughout his life.
Brad was an involved and active member of his community his entire life. He mentored many children through his works in Scouts, as a coach leading a youth basketball league and most recently as a reading tutor in elementary schools. His volunteerism with the Guest House of Milwaukee as Board President helped propel it to be the organization it is today. He enjoyed many years with the Shorewood Men’s Club and was a weekly participant with St. Roberts of Newminster activities. His participation with Eras provided untold numbers of seniors with the necessary rides around the North Shore area.
Brad enjoyed a career centered on his outgoing people skills. He regularly bonded with his clients and often made them part of his circle of friends. His ethics and sense of fair play made him a trusted colleague, who was sorely missed following retirement.
Brad is further survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Mary Ann Ihlenfeld and by his step-brother, Bob Pleu. He is also leaving behind extended family and a multitude of friends who he loved dearly.
Donations in his name can be made to the Guest House of Milwaukee, Inc., 1216 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205. https://guesthouseofmilwaukee.kindful.com/
