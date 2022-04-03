Bradford N. Weekes Sr. Obituary

Bradford N. Weekes Sr., 59, of Bethlehem, N.H., died March 29, 2022, at his home with his family after a long, brave battle with renal cancer.
Born in Hollywood, Calif., Nov. 17, 1962, he was the first born of Alexander P. Weekes and Elba M. (Calero) Weekes. At the age of 9 the family moved to Bethlehem and ran their family business, The Last Chance. Brad was a graduate of Profile High School and attended Plymouth State University.
He held various jobs through the years, and owned Hank’s General Store before beginning his career with UPS.
Brad was a selfless provider for his family, his number one priority. He had a passion for coaching beginning with his children at a young age and various varsity sports at Profile High School. In his final years of coaching, he had a truly special bond with “his girls” of the Varsity Basketball team at Profile. This relationship was a bright spot in his life that gave him strength.
Brad is survived by his mother Elba M. (Calero) Weekes of Bethlehem, N.H.; his wife of nearly 30 years Dana L. (Garfield) Weekes; and their three sons: Henry d. Weekes II, Bradford N. Weekes Jr., Reed J. Weekes; as well as Shane Weekes of Maryland and Kaitlyn Considine and her 4 children: Zandon, Tenley, Rowan, and Aviana of Littleton, NH.; sister Olga Suarez Weekes (Juan Carlos) of Madrid, Spain; brother Charles Weekes (Kelly) of Mountain Brook, Ala.; sister Jacqueline (Weekes) O’Brien (Doug) of Uxbridge, Mass.; brother Alexander Weekes Jr. of Guilford, Conn.; brother Daniel Weekes (Lindsay) of Guilford, Conn.; sister-in-law Laura Weekes, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that he loved deeply, and Dezi, his faithful companion.
He is predeceased by his father Alexander P. Weekes Sr., and his uncles Henry D. Weekes and John Weekes (Uncle Nick).
Brad left a lasting impact on the people most important to him. He lived each day with intention and purpose and taught us all how to love completely and take care of each other.
Brad and his family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Lawson for his constant support and care as well as the team at North Country Home Health and Hospice, the nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Gregory Ripple of DHMC, and his favorite nurse (also his sister-in-law), Nancy Davidowicz.
A gathering for Brad’s friends and family will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.