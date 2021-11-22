Bradley ‘Brad’ Perley Ball Obituary

Bradley “Brad” Perley Ball, 81 of Dalton and formerly of Stark, N.H., died at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, due to surgical complications.
Bradley was born on April 25, 1940, in Whitefield, N.H. a son of the late Howard Lovejoy Ball and Avis Leona (Huntoon-Scott) Ball. Bradley was a 1958 graduate of Holyoke Trade School and a member of the National Guards from 1956 – 1964. He was a resident of Stark for 38 years before moving to Dalton in 2005.
Brad worked for 20 plus years for James River and Wausau Paper companies. After the mill closure he worked as a custodian for Stark School for over 15 years. He was a member of the Community Baptist Church; the was a past president Groveton Trailblazer. He loved fishing; football; and baseball.
Brad is survived by his loving wife of 51 years together, married 39 years Ada Mae (Howland) Ball of Dalton; 10 children Cheryl Wells of Whitefield; Brian Shedd (Diane) of Alexandria, N.H.; Rose Hand (Dean) of Colebrook, N.H.; Barbara Trites (John) of Allenstown, N.H.; Reginald Shedd (Afra) of Salem, Ore.; Charlotte Rice (Dave) of Hill, N.H.; Kevin Ball (Stephanie Simons) of Lancaster, N.H.; Brian Ball (Sylvia) of Lunenburg, Vt.; and Sherri Fortin of Groveton, N.H.; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one daughter Sharon Shedd-Johnson on Aug. 27, 2020 and his sister Ruby Thompson.
At Brad’s request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Emerson Road Cemetery in Stark. Arrangements are entrusted to the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home; 100 State St.; Groveton.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
