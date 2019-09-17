Bradley H. Gomes - Obituary

Bradley H. Gomes, 73, of East Hardwick, Vt. passed away peacefully, comfortable and pain free with family by his side at the Copley Manor in Morrisville, Vt., on Friday the 13th of September following a decline in health and cancer diagnosis.
Bradley was born in Barton, Vt. On June 14th, 1946 to the late Herbert and Lorraine (Lanphear) Gomes. The same exact day as Donald Trump, which he was very upset about when he found out. He spent his childhood growing up in Greensboro and East Hardwick with his five siblings. Brad loved playing music, lightning storms, airplanes, helicopters, radio controlled vehicles and motorcycles. He spent many hours in the farm fields of Bill Hill trying to fly the Gyrocopter he built and flying his many remote controlled air crafts. He also spent his life repairing televisions, satellite dishes, computers and anything he could find. He loved tearing things apart to see how they worked and soon ran his own repair shop out of the home he shared with Linda Dickey and his children in Greensboro Vt. , where if he wasn’t sure how to fix something he would research it until he did. Brad also worked for the late Rudy Chase repairing electronics, the late Larry Patoine repairing vehicles at the Greensboro Bend Garage and later as a technician at Cabot Creamery. He spent over 10 years in Craftsbury Vt., where he ran his own Television repair business in a building he managed. He spent his last five years in his childhood home in East Hardwick Vt. with his four-pawed companion, Keylan the Corgi , who will meet him at the Rainbow bridge. Brad played every instrument known by man. He played in local bands, jammed with many local musicians and built many electronic instruments to create his own music.
He is survived by his four sisters, Linda Mae Clow (Rod) of Hardwick Vt., (whom both provided him with much support in his lifetime and was the reason he was able to stay at home as long as he did) , Sharon Marchetti (Mike) of Palm Coast, Florida, Bonnie Rossi of West Topsham, Vt. ,Millie O’neil of Barton Vt., and brother Jack Gomes of Sterling, Virginia and his step-mother Narcissa Gomes of Greensboro, Vt., sons Roy Willey (Kelly) of Sutton Vt. , Terry Dickey (Tonya) of Greensboro Bend, daughter Brandy Newland of East Burke. Grandchildren Zachary Willey (Shana) of Lunenburg Vt , Jacob Newland (Casey Winterson) of East Montpelier, Vt. , Jadyn Newland (Jasmine) of Sheffield, Vt., Ashley Dickey (Brett) of Greensboro Bend, great-grandchildren Brantley James, Khrystaliah Grace and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Herbert Gomes, mother, Lorraine Gomes, step-father, Everett Goddard, brother David Gomes, brother-in-law Robert Gates, brother-in-law Ed O’neil and son-in-law, Robert Newland.
At Brad’s request there will be no services. He will later be buried in East Hardwick. Memorial contributions can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.
