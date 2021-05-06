Bradley Harry Tatro Obituary

Bradley Harry Tatro, 62, died on Monday, May 3, 2021, in Sebring, Fla., after a yearlong battle with oral cancer.
Raised in East Concord, Vt., Brad lived much of his adult life in Lunenburg, Vt. After realizing his goal of retiring from the Gilman Paper Mill at age 42, Brad became a “snowbird.” He spent summers on lakes in Whitefield and Stark, N.H. and wintered at campgrounds in Florida, until purchasing his lake home in Sebring.
Brad enjoyed RVing, hunting, fishing, cruising and travel. He was proud to have visited many of the 50 U.S. states. One of the highlights of his travels was an African safari during which he bagged five impressive trophies, earning him the friendship and respect of his safari guide.
As a skilled carpenter and home renovator, Brad was always willing to help friends and family with their DIY projects. As a self-taught investor, he helped many through his financial expertise.
Brad is survived by his fiancée of 21 years, Sandi Kennedy; one sister and a niece, Linda Tatro Herzer and Katie Herzer, both of Atlanta; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Peter and Lillian Tatro; a sister, baby Sharon; and by four grandparents, including his favorite “Gram,” Cleona MacDonald.
Per Brad’s wishes, there will no visiting hours or funeral. Those who wish may make a contribution in Brad’s memory to the Oral Cancer Foundation at https://oralcancerfoundation.org/ or by mailing a check to the Oral Cancer Foundation - 1211 E. State Street - Boise, ID 83712.
