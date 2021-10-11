Bradley M. Potter Obituary

Bradley M. Potter, 90, Ryegate, Vt., died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a period of failing health with his daughters at his side. He was born on Feb. 2, 1931, to Fletcher and Natalie (Trudeau) Potter in Hardwick, Vt. He graduated from Hardwick Academy and earned his Bachelor’s from Lyndon State College. Brad married Beth Ann Warner on June 10, 1952.
Brad worked as a school teacher for 35 years, retiring in 1993 from Blue Mountain Union after 23 years, where he organized and chaperoned the sixth-grade trip to Montreal for over 20 years. He was proud to have brought over 700 students home unscathed.
In retirement, he was active with the Vermont Retired Teachers Association. He was a league bowler at the Gold Crown Lanes in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and enjoyed traveling the country with Beth Ann in their camper and competing with her in couples bowling tournaments. He loved watching and rooting for the Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, and the New York Giants.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Beth Ann Potter; two brothers, Fletcher Potter Jr. and Grover Potter; and a sister Janet Bird.
He is survived by three daughters, Lana Lou Potter of Ryegate, Sheree Sue Mossey of Milton, Vt., and Risa Ann Crawford and husband Bruce of Ryegate; three grandchildren, Eric, Stephanie, and Ashley; seven great-grandchildren, Ollie-Ana, Alyssa, Damion, Jack, Blaise, Jessica, and Mason.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. Brad and Beth Ann will be interred together at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Ryegate following the calling hours.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
