Bradley Paul Norrie Obituary

Bradley Paul Norrie, 77, of Concord, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 peacefully at his home.
Bradley was born in Greensboro, Vt. on July 22, 1945, to Charles Jr. and Avis (McQueen) Norrie. He was raised in Greensboro and Lyndonville. From 1962 to 1966, Bradley proudly served in the U.S. Army. On Feb. 19, 1967, he married Darlina “Dolly” Bunnell. Bradley worked as a logger for most of his life, and for the last 15 years of employment he worked for Poulsen Lumber in Monroe, retiring in 2009. He was a past member of the American Legion, enjoyed family, hunting and fishing, drinking beer, and slow scenic drives around the countryside.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Dolly Bunnell; a daughter: Rebecca Egan; a brother: George and wife Sandy; a sister: Marilyn Jones; three grandchildren: Scott Norrie (Samantha), Curtis Harris (Jessica), and Mark Harris (Jaydearielle); three great-grandchildren: Owen, Ashton, and Lily; and good friends: Mike and Lois Blackburn, and Lana Mitchell, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister: Laurel; two brothers: William and Sonny Norrie; and best friend: Gary Mitchell.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. with military honors and time to share stories at 6:30 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
