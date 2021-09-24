Bradley Stephen Carter (Obee) Obituary

Nov. 25, 1992 — Sept. 10, 2021
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Bradley Stephen Carter (Obee), age 28, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Bradley will be missed everyday by his father, Stephen Carter, his mother, Pauline Carrier, stepfather, John Carrier, brothers Nathaniel, Joshua and Levi, sisters Andrina, Olivia, and Joy, stepsisters, Janelle, Bethany, and Nicole. His grandmother Helen, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends.
He was deeply committed to his life-long companion, Chance the Dog. Anyone who knew Bradley knew the special bond that he and Chance had. If you saw Bradley, Chance was by his side.
Although only 28 at the time of his death, Bradley affected many people in his lifetime. He was known for his big heart and was committed to friendship. Bradley lived the life he loved. He traveled to Thailand to be trained and certified in the art of Thai-massage. He was also an accomplished fire spinner in the art of poi. He was a craftsman in carpentry, roofing, and sandblasting. He also enjoyed making his own wire wrapped jewelry.
He left his mark in this world and will be greatly missed!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 2, 2021, at noon, followed by an honorary fire spinning at Peabody Lodge, Cannon Mountain, Franconia Notch, N.H. (Take Exit 34C on I-93.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.