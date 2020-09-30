Bradley Winfield Parker - Obituary

Bradley Winfield Parker, of Bow and Chichester, N.H., died suddenly on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, at his Bow residence.
Bradley grew up in Littleton, N.H., the son of Winfield Parker and Nila (Warren) Parker, both deceased. Brad is survived by his brother Warren Parker, niece Lisa (Parker) Magoon and husband Bob Magoon, grandniece Rebecca and grandnephew Ross, their children and many cousins. He is also survived by his two close friends Diane Bazydlo of Bow and Kathy Doutt of Chichester, and the many friends and associates he has known through his various career employments and particularly through music.
Brad was employed by New Hampshire Police Standards and Training for many years as a driving instructor and training director. He was so proud that no police officer that he had trained had lost their life in a traffic crash.
From an early age, Brad was a musician. He was a composer, singer/songwriter, performing and recording artist of Country Western, folk and Americana music. He had three Number 1 hits on the Indie World Charts and was often heard on internet and conventional radio stations. His soul was that of a musician, and he can now be heard at Heaven’s Door.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery with COVID-19 protocols in place, Rev. Lyn Winter will officiate.
It is hoped that a musical get-together can be held sometime next year to memorialize Brad.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following non-profit organizations for the care of rescued animals: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301; and Live and Let Live Farm, Inc., 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
