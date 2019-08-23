Brenda H. Demetrules - Obituary

Brenda H. Demetrules, age 69, of Sutton, Vt., passed away at the Jack Bryne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon, N.H., on Sunday, August 18, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.
Brenda was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on May 3, 1950, daughter to the late Derby T. and Geneva (Fox) Harris. She grew up in Lyndon Center and graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1968. In 1969, she went to Career Finishing School in Boston. Brenda was a hard worker. Some jobs she held were hostess at Cutter Inn for several years, White Market for many years and then Price Chopper where she found her niche in the floral department. She loved flowers, and kept several gardens at her home, along with many, many birdfeeders. BRENDA HAD A BIG Heart for animals and had many beloved pets including dogs, cats and her childhood horse, Creemee over the years.
She was a member of the Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church.
Brenda is survived by her companion of 33 years, Ralph Caldwell of Sutton, her children: Denise Huntsman and husband Dean of Beaufort, SC, her son Christopher Demetrules of Enosburg, two grandchildren: Malinda Williams and husband Brett and Haylie Aiello and husband John . Brenda also had four great-grandchildren: Rhiley, Noah, Brantley and Audrey as well as several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant sister.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church, 65 College Road. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH or the Elizabeth Harris Brown Humane Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
