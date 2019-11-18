Brenda J. Gross - Obituary

Brenda J. Gross, 79, of Jefferson, died at the Country Village Center on November 11, 2019.
She was an only child born on July 20th, 1940, to Ethel and Murray Smith of Jefferson.
After attending local schools she married Walter Gross in 1958. They moved around New England and eventually settled back in Jefferson in 1969.
Brenda was the librarian in Jefferson for many years, worked as a Chapter 1 aide and was a correspondent for the Coos County Democrat. She worked at PAC 2000 and PJ Noyes companies until her retirement.
Brenda was an avid soccer fan, watching the World Cup with her sons and attended many games to “cheer” on her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her four children, Cindy Clukay (Craig), Jay Gross, Ben Gross (Candee), and Aaron Gross (Michelle) all of Jefferson and 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Walter.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Be WMRHS Booster Club.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.