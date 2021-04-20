Brenda Schlenker Obituary

Brenda Sue (Henley) Schlenker, 63, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. with her loved ones by her side.
Brenda was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Aug. 16, 1957 to the late Eva (Lord) Lauderbaugh and Clarence Henley, a U.S. Navy veteran. She attended Littleton High School and graduated with the Class of 1975. She remained in Littleton and was married to the love of her life, Al Schlenker, for 36 years.
Anyone who spent time with Brenda knew that she had a big heart and cared for many people in her life. She also loved nature and animals and could be found enjoying camping and exploring the outdoors, especially with her three grandchildren. Brenda worked at many different jobs, including at the United Methodist Church, Littleton Lumber, and the Globe. She enjoyed visiting and talking with her friends and family about books and birds, while living a simple and happy life, and being kind to others.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Al Schlenker of Littleton, her daughter Trudi Lee (Craigie) Thompson and her spouse Bob Thompson, of Milford, N.H., and her beloved granddaughters; Natalie Grace, Ainslee Rae, and Delaney Joy. She is also survived by her older sisters: Bonnie Poor and spouse Bob Poor of Bath, Bobette Bedor of Bethlehem, and Barbra Craigie and her spouse Ken Craigie of Littleton, her Aunt Helen Lord of Pittsburg, N.H., and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Brenda will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30 in the Glenwood Cemetery on West Main Street, Littleton, N.H. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home. For more information or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
