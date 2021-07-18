Brenda Simons - Funeral Service

Funeral services for Brenda Simons, who died on April 2, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Brownington Center Church with the Rev. Danny Prue officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Westmore, Vt.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Quotable...
Top Quotes
“It is unacceptable to take the position that defendants’ constitutional rights may be suspended during a purported crisis. On the contrary, during difficult times we must remain the most vigilant to protect the constitutional rights of those entrenched in the legal system.”
--David Sleigh
“It is this officer’s opinion based on the foregoing facts that it is possible that Emerson overdosed on fentanyl and was unconscious at the time of the collision.”
--Cpl. Hartwell
“You could be [housing] inmates with mental health problems. You can have sex offenders in there. You can have them all up there in the middle of this residential neighborhood, so perhaps you can see why the neighbors are a bit concerned.”
--Todd Wellington
“Although Mr. Coughlin has eight failures to appear as Ms. Zaleski noted, that is in the context of 77 total charges … so that’s actually a pretty good record given those numbers.”
--Defense Attorney Sam Swopes
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.