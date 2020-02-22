Brenda Youngman - Obituary

Brenda Jean (Goodrich) Youngman, 60, of Bethlehem, N.H., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home surround by her loving family.
She was born in Hanover, N.H. Feb. 25, 1959, a daughter of Lewis and Edna (Gardner) Goodrich, Sr. She grew up in Post Mills, Vt. and graduated from Thetford Academy.
For over 20 years, she worked at the Wayside Inn in Bethlehem, and the inn held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed quilting and doing other arts and crafts. She truly loved gardening and tending her flower beds. Brenda cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael J. Youngman, to whom she was married on Dec. 23, 1983, and their children, a daughter Melissa Norris and husband Corey, and their children, Kyle and Aiden, of Bethlehem, and a son Aaron Youngman and wife Stephanie and their children, Makenzie and Jacob, of Laconia, N.H. She is also survived by her mother Edna Goodrich of Post Mills, Vt.; four brothers Gary Goodrich of Vershire, Vt., and his family, Lewis Goodrich, Jr., of Middleboro, Mass., and his family, and Scott Goodrich of West Fairlee, Vt., and his family and James Goodrich of West Fairlee, Vt.; as well as, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and several cousins, and the faithful family companion “Chancey Boy.”
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
The funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Melissa Gould, Funeral Celebrant, leading the service.
Burial in the spring will be in the Bath Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
