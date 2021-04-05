Brennan Stillson Obituary

Brennan Matthew Stillson, 12, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2021. Born Nov. 30, 2008 in Littleton, N.H. to Matthew Stillson and Stefanie Williams, Brennan was a sixth grader at the Danville School.
Brennan loved hunting and fishing with his Papa and Nana, Donald and Lorraine Williams, spending time with his Aunt, Anita Williger, and cousins Audrey and Ava Williger, whom he was very close with. Some of his favorite things to do were playing basketball with his brother Aiden, jumping on their trampoline, going camping and playing Xbox. Brennan’s favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because he could spend time with his family and have a turkey dinner, which was his favorite. Every Friday during the summer, Brennan and Aiden would go with his Papa & Nana to Riley’s to get a chocolate shake, another favorite thing of his.
Brennan loved helping people and was a compassionate and caring soul. He was a really good friend who looked out for others. When asked to help, whether it be stacking wood or holding the door for others, he did so willingly and without hesitation. Brennan really cared about the world around him and he is everything this world should be.
Brennan is survived by his loving parents: Matthew Stillson of Danville and Stefanie Williams of St. Johnsbury; brothers: Aiden Stillson of St. Johnsbury, Nick and Cole Stillson of Lyndonville, Nathaniel and Jared Stillson of Schenectady, N.Y.; sisters: Makaela Stillson of Lyndonville and Anastasia Stillson of Woodsville, N.H.; maternal grandparents: Donald and Lorraine Williams of Waterford and paternal grandmother: Catherine Smith of Winooski; Aunts and Uncles: Anita Williger of South Burlington, Brett Williger of Williston, Connie Webster of North Carolina, Dan Webster of Florida; cousins: Audrey and Ava Williger, Jennifer Hunt of Barre, Philip Keogh of Barre; as well as additional family members on his paternal and maternal side.
A private service will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6th. A Celebration of Brennan’s life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Donations can be made to Kingdom Animal Shelter in memory of Brennan as he loved animals, both cats and dogs.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
*****Forever in our hearts*****
