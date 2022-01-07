Brian Andrew Somers Obituary

Aug. 26 1957 - Jan. 5, 2022
Brian Somers, of Barnet, Vt., passed away at his residence due to cardiac arrest following a recent stay in the hospital due to a heart attack. Brian is predeceased in death by both parents Raymond and Virginia Somers of Barnet, Vt. He is survived by two sons: Brian Somers (Bobbi) & family Barnet, Vt.; and Michael Somers (Anne) & family Peacham, Vt. He had four grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his siblings: Bonnie Somers Damon, Statesville, N.C.; Paul Somers (Laurie), Barnet, Vt.; Dwayne Somers (Donna) Danville, Vt.; Angela Somers Havens, Jonesville, N.C.; Kimberly Somers Boundy (Jeff), Grass Valley, Calif., He has numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Brian was the owner of Somers Construction in Barnet, Vermont.
A memorial and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time in the spring. Family and friends will be notified when date and place are set.
In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.