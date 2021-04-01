Brian Brooks Obituary

Brian Scott Brooks, 43, of Gilman, Vt. passed away at his home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Brian was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 24, 1977 to Gary and Gail (Mackay) Brooks. He attended St. Johnsbury Academy graduating with the Class of 1996. Brian worked as a Machine Operator for New England Wire. A New England sports fan, Brian rooted for the Boston Bruins, the Red Sox, and the Celtics but also the NY Giants.
Once a friend, Brian was always a friend. He could overlook anyone’s faults and open his heart to them. His parents’ wish is for all who knew Brian to practice his ability to not judge people by their faults, only their abilities.
Survivors include his parents: Gary and Gail Brooks of Gilman, Vt.; a daughter: Addiah Daine of Lisbon, N.H.; his grandmother: Claire Shatney of Lyndonville, Vt.; brother: Richard Brooks and wife, Heidi, of Groveton, N.H.; sister: Michelle Brault and husband, Eric, of Bloomfield, Vt.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations in Brian’s name can be made to Groveton Cal Ripken, c/o Passumpsic Bank, 40 State Street, Groveton, NH 03584.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
