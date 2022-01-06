Brian C. Rivers Obituary

Brian C. Rivers, 62, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, with his adoring wife, Laurel, of 37 years, and loving daughter, Melanie, by his side.
Brian was born on April 13, 1959, in St. Johnsbury to the late Harlan and Theresa (Voyer) Rivers of Lyndonville, Vt.
He graduated from Lyndon Institute in the class of 1978. He enjoyed playing hockey and football. After graduation, Brian and his wife moved to Ft. Worth, Texas.
Brian held different jobs in Texas, as a surveyor, then as a Certified Automotive Technician at Firestone/Bridgestone for 18 years and Lextuch Toyota for the last couple of years.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he was an accomplished musician, playing drums in the Southern Baptist Church Band. Brian also served as a faithful Deacon at the Northwest Baptist Church in Arlington.
He was an avid deer hunter, he especially enjoyed gathering with his brothers and friends hunting in Colorado and at their camp in Vermont.
He is survived by his wife Laurel (Brown) Rivers, daughter Melanie Rivers, and granddaughter Serenity as well as five siblings: brothers David and Jeffrey Rivers and sisters Debra (Rivers) Noyes, Dianne Rivers and Elaine (Rivers) O’Hara.
Brian’s memorial service will be on Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. CMT (noon EST) at the Northwest Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. This will be live-streamed at WWW.Facebook.com/317598308054. There will be a private memorial later in the spring at their camp in Kirby, Vt.
