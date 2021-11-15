Brian F. King Obituary

Brian F. King, 89, of Barton, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Newport, Vermont. He was born on March 16, 1932, in Island Pond, Vermont to James and Kathleen (Foster) King. On Aug. 19, 1961 he married Mary May who survives him.
Brian was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He graduated from The University of Vermont with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and received his Master’s Degree in Business Education from St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. He was a professor of Business Administration at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont for over 30 years.
He enjoyed designing and building things including a swimming pool and tennis court at their former home in Richmond. More recently he designed and built the Barton Golf Club, on the May Family Farm, which opened in 1990.
While in Richmond, he and Mary were long-time members of the Richmond Congregational Church, where he served on various boards and committees.
He had many hobbies including golf, tennis, jigsaw puzzles, and while in Richmond had an extensive vegetable garden and blueberry patch. For many years, he and Mary enjoyed attending UVM Hockey games, and downhill skiing, spending many weekends at Cochran’s Ski Area. He liked spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary King, his daughter Wendy Huntley and partner Brent Lamoureux, son William King and wife Barbara Limoge-King, and his grandchildren: Katherine Huntley, Olivia, Samuel and Jackson King.
He is also survived by his sister Gayle Currier, sisters-in-law, Anita King, Dorothy Hathaway and Jane May, his best friend and brother-in-law, Vernon Currier, and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brothers Dean, Reid, and James and sisters: Lois Webster, Gloria Canario, and Sherry Pinard.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20th at 2 p.m. at the Barton United Church, Barton, Vt., with a light reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Rd., Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
