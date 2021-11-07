Brian J. Lee Obituary

Brian J. Lee, 67, of Lancaster, N.H., passed away on Nov. 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at The Maplewood in Bethlehem, N.H.
Brian was born in Saint Johnsbury, Vt., to Robert E. and Virginia (Nichols) Lee on Nov. 4, 1953. He grew up in Concord Vt., graduating from Concord High School in 1971. Brian eventually moved to Lancaster and met the love of his life, Patricia Barnett Davis, and they were married on Feb. 14, 1986. He continued to refer to her as “my bride” every single day of their life together.
He was the consummate entrepreneur, drawing from his lifelong love of cars as well as his natural gift of connecting with people. This allowed him to not only work at what he loved, but successfully develop and grow several diverse business enterprises. He loved being part of auto racing, both behind the wheel, in the pits, and as crew chief of the NASCAR Busch North car of one of the all-time favorites, #71 Bobby Dragon.
Brian was always in constant motion, and loved all things with motors. He loved auto racing and participated in every aspect of the sport, as a fan, behind the wheel and in the pits. Summers were spent enjoying the cottage and boating on Seymour Lake. Winters were enjoyed by snowmobiling for hundreds of miles, even on the coldest days. He always had a project going and was rarely seen sitting still and more often seen out for his daily walks with his loyal dog Sierra, who he always described as “the best dog in the whole world”!
He was actively involved in The Whitefield Christian Church and served as Deacon for many years, always generous with his time and council for those in need. He loved the Lord and sought to do his will in all things. Brian also enjoyed serving his community, comforting and heartening the elderly.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia.
Brian is survived by his wife Patricia, their daughter Karie and her husband Randy Bennett and granddaughter Elaina, of Whitefield, N.H.; brother David of Manchester, N.H.; sister Candace and her husband Jim McMahon of Whitefield, N.H. and their son Devin McMahon, his wife Courtney and family of Gorham, Maine.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.