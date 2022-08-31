Brian M. Hanson Obituary

Brian M. Hanson

Brian M. Hanson, 67, of Sugar Hill, N.H. went to join the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Brian was born in Wolfeboro, N.H. on Feb. 3, 1955, to the late Kenneth and Irene (Wilkins) Hanson. He was raised in Center Ossipee, N.H. and attended local schools graduating from Kingswood Regional High School, Class of 1973. Following graduation, Brian attended Keene State College obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 1978. In 1982, he married Pamela J. Evans. The couple shared 22 years together and although they divorced, remained good friends. Brian worked as a Town Planner at the Northeast Vermont Developmental Association in St. Johnsbury, Vt. for many years. However, his favorite job was his last one as a Delivery Driver for Kinney Drug Store.

