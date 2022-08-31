Brian M. Hanson Obituary

Brian M. Hanson, 67, of Sugar Hill, N.H. went to join the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Brian was born in Wolfeboro, N.H. on Feb. 3, 1955, to the late Kenneth and Irene (Wilkins) Hanson. He was raised in Center Ossipee, N.H. and attended local schools graduating from Kingswood Regional High School, Class of 1973. Following graduation, Brian attended Keene State College obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 1978. In 1982, he married Pamela J. Evans. The couple shared 22 years together and although they divorced, remained good friends. Brian worked as a Town Planner at the Northeast Vermont Developmental Association in St. Johnsbury, Vt. for many years. However, his favorite job was his last one as a Delivery Driver for Kinney Drug Store.
Brian was an avid hiker, biker, and handbell ringer. He hiked 42 of the 48 4,000-footers of his beloved White Mountains and was a member of the handbell choir for over 30 years – first with South Church, and later the United Community Church where he was also a devoted church member. For several years, Brian and Pam square danced with the Littleton Square Dance Club. Since high school, one of his other hobbies was photography.
As an outgoing person, Brian made friends easily. He could walk up to a stranger, have a conversation, and they were friends from then on. Although he was always eager to help anyone, it was never a good idea to send him to the grocery store for an item you needed right away as he couldn’t make it through the store without stopping to talk with numerous people.
Survivors include his son: Nathaniel Hanson and wife, Nichole, of Sugar Hill; his brother: Mitchell Hanson and wife, Marie, of Freedom, N.H.; two grandchildren: Zoey and Colby Hanson; two nephews: Craig and Scott Hanson; and his great friend and mother of his child: Pamela Tidyman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Community Church on 1325 Main St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to either the United Community Church Handbell Ensemble or to the Appalachian Mountain Club – 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.