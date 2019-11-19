Brian M. O’Farrell, 53, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Mr. O’Farrell worked in the St. Johnsbury education system for many years.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the South Church Building, 1052 Main Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. at the South Church Building.
Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with planning. A full obituary will follow.
