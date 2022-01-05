Brian Robert Herrity Obituary

June 20, 1956 - Jan. 1, 2022
Brian lived a remarkable life. He was born in Québec and grew up in the majestic Northeast Kingdom playing sports and driving fast cars. He served in the Air Force, where he was described as an intensely loyal and dedicated officer who abounded with energy and enthusiasm. Immensely gifted in mathematics, he took his logistical skills to Mankato, Minnesota. He flourished in business and continued to grow a beautiful family. He was generous, kind, boisterous in character, and yet was an approachable confidant to many. He filled the space of what those around him needed him to be. He was a lover of animals, and guilty of always spoiling rotten those he loved. He was a devout sports fan and enjoyed horse racing and spending time at his favorite tracks.
He was a husband, father, brother, mentor, and friend. His bountiful energy and love will continue to be remembered often and fondly by his devoted wife of 24 years Lisa Herrity, his adoring children, delightful grandchildren, pets and spirited siblings.
