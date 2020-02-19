Brigham Harold Clark - Obituary

Brigham Harold Clark (Brig) passed away on Feb. 16, 2020 in Whitefield, N.H., after a period of declining health. Brig was born on June 6, 1942 in Littleton, one of four children born to Lee and Helen (Nute) Clark.
Brig graduated from Littleton High School in 1960. He was a gifted three-sport athlete who excelled, especially in baseball. After graduation he and his friend, John Pilgrim, were invited to attend a Yankees try-out camp. Brig earned a full athletic scholarship to Plymouth State, but instead chose to attend Pratt & Whitney’s four-year apprentice program in Hartford, Conn. Upon completion, he returned to Littleton and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Finn, in October 1965. After a few years at Connors Footwear, he began what would be a 33-year career with The Hadlock Insurance Agency, retiring in 2004. After retirement, he devoted himself to home projects and the perfect weed-free lawn. If he didn’t have a project at home, he would find one at his son’s or daughter’s. “Everyone needs a Brig!”
Sports continued to be a big part of his life into adulthood. He was a life-long Yankees fan and was able to attend one of their last games in the former Yankee Stadium. Brig passed his love of baseball on and coached Little League teams in Littleton for several years and was a successful bowler in local bowling leagues. He was a long-time member at Bethlehem Country Club, having won the club championship once, but coming close multiple times. Brig had an active social life, was a life-time member of the Littleton Elks, played in a regular Friday night poker game for over 40 years, and took multiple golf trips with friends.
The family has owned a cottage at Maidstone Lake, Maidstone, Vt. for over 40 years, where he enjoyed great friendships, year-round activities and more than a few shenanigans. Brig was a lover of pets and always had at least a cat and a dog. He tended to spoil them, most especially Chris’ dog Sarge, with whom he spent a lot of time.
Brig is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patty, his daughter Terri Fillion (Stan), son Christopher Clark, grandchildren Samantha Emmons (Nick), Heather McKean (Corey), Rachel Fillion, Kevin Fillion and great-grandchildren Evan, Kara and Benjamin; sister Carol C. Mason, brother Paul W. Clark (Allison), sister Penelope Blodgett (Mark) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, John and Maude Finn, two nephews and several cousins.
At his request, there are no services at this time. The family will plan a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, Littleton, N.H. or Riverside Rescue, Lunenburg, Vt.
Thank you to the kind and caring staff at The Morrison, Littleton Regional Healthcare and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency.
