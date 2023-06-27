Bruce Anderson Obituary

Bruce Anderson left this earth on his final flight on June 24, 2023.
A native Vermonter, he was born in Burlington, Vt., to William E. and Irma (Perry) Anderson in August of 1935. His father moved the family to St. Johnsbury early in Bruce’s life. Bruce’s adventurous nature found the career he loved when he was very young. Uncle Romy Yates took him for a ride in his airplane and Bruce was hooked! He graduated from toy airplanes to remote control planes and got his pilot’s license at the age of 17. He spent time getting training at Brown Field (Lyndonville) from Eddie Holt, Duane Remick, Jimmy Lang, and Clark Willard. When Bruce graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, he was briefly employed at Goldberg’s Auto Service.
In 1957, he entered the Air Force to be around aircraft. Some of his duty stations were Labrador, Canada, Duluth Minn., Lubbock Texas, Phan Rang, Vietnam, Germany and England. He was on standby during the Cuban Missile crisis. While he was in England, he received training for the Boy Scouts in Gilwell Forest. Lord Baden Powell had started Scout training there.
A friend wrote an observation about his time in the Scouts:
“Moving forward with altruistic fervor he volunteered with Boy Scouts of America where his interpersonal skills were tested many times over by crisp and soggy nights in ancient pup tents beside a hundred boys. He undertook mind boggling challenges— such as cooking breakfast over a rain soaked firepit for the muddy shivering lot— and having the audacity to be cheerful about it.”
Bruce retired from the Air Force in 1980 with the rank of Master Sergeant. In California he began work for Social Security. In 1986 he packed his things and moved back to Vermont when his mother was ill. He began work again for Social Security in Montpelier. He went to Portland, Maine and worked for the TSC there. When it closed, he came back to the Montpelier office. There he retired in 1998. He found retirement too quiet and took a job with Washington County Mental Health part time. During this time, he joined the Knights of Pythias in Danville. He permanently retired in 2012.
Bruce was a very friendly person who truly liked people. You could count on him to brighten your day. The talents he had were many and varied. When he and Shirley had their home built he added a deck, a shed, a den, and a walk-in closet although he had never been a carpenter before. He loved his family and was very proud of his children. He will forever be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Anderson, sons Scott (Jenn) Anderson, Michael (Lisa) Anderson, Brian York and companion Fae Brown. His granddaughter Liberty Anderson and Jacob Dickson.
Surviving him also are his former wife Kathleen Anderson and many cousins, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. There will be no calling hours.
Committal with Military Honors will take place the following day at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
