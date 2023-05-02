Bruce Courtney Stone Obituary

Bruce Courtney Stone, age 75, of Mud Hollow Road in Concord, Vt., passed peacefully Sunday morning, April 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bruce was an only child born to Edna Clara (Courtney) and Maurice Albert Stone on June 30, 1947, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He drove HAZMAT truck for over 20 years for Northern Petroleum and later part-time for CN Brown Energy. He was married on Jan. 24, 1970, to Norma Jean Corliss celebrating 53 years. They enjoyed dancing and were known to be the highlight of the dance floor. He loved to hunt and fish for just about anything and even had a pet raccoon or two. Bruce loved spending time with his family telling jokes around the campfire, and that will be missed. He knew how to light up a room and was a “one of a kind” man. He was always there if somebody needed him, day or night.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Norma, of Concord, their two daughters: Nicole Bruno and son-in-law, Charles, of Concord, Stephanie Squires of Lyndonville, Vt., sisters-in-law: Ernestine Hale of Danville, Vt. and Barbara Cote of Concord, nephew: Jeff Hale and wife, Bethany, of Danville, four granddaughters: Sarah Newland and her boyfriend, Cody Aubin, of Wheelock, Vt., Amanda Newland of Brunswick, Ga., Courtney Bandy and fiancé, Dale Smith, of Lyndonville, and Casey, his only grandson: Bruce Bruno of Brunswick, Ga. and Casey Squires of Lyndonville, and four great-grandchildren with one on the way!: Faith Marcy, Phoenix Aubin, Kallie-Anne Newland & Lucas Bruno all loved him so very much, and many more extended family as well.
A private family gathering will be held and there will be no calling hours at this time.
The family would like to thank NVRH Intensive Care Unit as well as the Caledonia Home Health & Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
