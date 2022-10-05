Bruce Dale Gonyaw Obituary

Bruce Dale Gonyaw, 71, of Brownington, Vt., passed away at home on September 26, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on July 14, 1951 in Barton, Vermont to the late Ferdinand and Laura (Gile) Gonyaw.
Bruce attended Lake Region Union High School where he graduated in 1970. Early in life, Bruce ran his own meat shop. He built a successful business. After having children, he decided that farm life would be a great way to raise his boys. He enjoyed farming and was a farmer most of his life. He ran a successful dairy farm and later transitioned from cows to horses. For the past several decades he enjoyed buying and selling horses, tack, and all things horse related. He enjoyed talking with people and setting them up with just the right horse for their situation. Farm life suited Bruce well. He spent his days working on projects that kept the farm running. This lifestyle also allowed him to travel the country buying and selling equine. Among all his destinations, he enjoyed trips to Oklahoma most. He instilled his love of animals and equipment in his sons.
He was a member and past President of the New England Draft Pony Association. Bruce was a longtime pony puller and was instrumental in adding a pulling class for mini horses. He is well respected in the pony pulling community and enjoyed spending the summer attending fairs, field days and other events where he could pull his ponies, often resulting in blue ribbons and trophies. Over the years he made friends in all parts of the country. In addition to Pony Pulling, he enjoyed Horseback Riding, and attending Horse and Dairy Auctions.
Nothing brought Bruce more joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He taught them all the tricks of the trade and always gave free reign for the candy jar. For a time, he delivered Amish doughnuts every Saturday and enjoyed eating them with Holden and Liza. In his eyes, his four grandchildren were just perfect.
Bruce is survived by his sons Shawn Gonyaw and his wife Melanie of Newbury, Vt., and Jason Gonyaw and his wife Melissa of Brownington, Vt., by his partner Lynn Benoit of Brownington, Vt., by his grandchildren Eian, Sydney, Holden, and Liza Gonyaw. He is also survived by the following siblings: Marie Moeykens of Winsdor, Vt., Lillian Gonyaw of Walpole, Mass., Edward Gonyaw of Florida, Dean Gonyaw and his partner Denise Marshall of Glover, Vt., Priscilla Sicard of Florida, Marion Irvin and her husband Greg of Kentucky, Fran Dempsey and her husband Fred of Brownington, Vt., and Linda McClure of Alaska and her husband Charles, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Carl, Wayne, and Richard Gonyaw.
A Celebration of Life to honor Bruce’s life will be held on June 17, 2023. There will be a trail ride, dinner and bonfire. The family will have a private Interment at the Welcome O’ Brown Cemetery in Barton. Should friends desire, contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to the North East Draft Pony Association. Bruce lived a good life, filled with all the things that made him happy. He will be missed by all who knew him.
