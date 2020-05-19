Bruce Derby Harris - Obituary

Bruce Derby Harris, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. following a brief illness.
Bruce was born March 22, 1948, at his family home in Lyndon Center, Vt., son to the late Derby and Geneva (Fox) Harris.
Bruce graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1966, then proudly served four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic aboard aircraft carriers in many parts of the world. He was part of the aircraft carrier crew that retrieved one of the Apollo mission capsules at sea.
He worked most of his life as a driller on road construction projects all over New England while continuing to live at the family homestead in Lyndon Center, Vt.
He was an avid fisherman and loved boating, making many outings to the Great Lakes for fishing. He was also an accomplished competitive shooter and member of the Northeast Kingdom Skeet Club and enjoyed hunting. In later years, with his adored loyal canine companion Annie by his side, he enjoyed watching his favorite teams the Red Sox and Bruins, and Nascar racing. His most recent hobby was crafting beautiful homemade jewelry from exotic woods.
Bruce is survived by his beloved and cherished daughter Roni Leach; and lovingly remembered by his brother, Thomas and spouse Pauline; brother, Stephen and spouse Louise; brother, Matthew; as well as several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda (Harris) Demetrules.
Donations may be sent to the Lyndon Dog Pound, Box 167, Lyndonville VT 05851.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
