Bruce Dovholuk - Obituary

Bruce Dovholuk died Oct. 6, 2019. He was born to Balch and Gloria (Macdonald) Dovholuk on Dec. 17, 1949 in Plymouth, N.H. He was predeceased by his parents, beloved son Zachary Dovholuk and younger brother David Dovholuk.
Bruce graduated from Lin-Wood High School in 1968; he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. Bruce served in Vietnam and returned home to Lincoln in 1971.
Bruce loved teaching his young sons to hunt and fish. One of his greatest joys in life was watching a young hunter shoot his/her first deer on his land. Bruce always loved spending time with family and friends on the “Land” especially at his “church”. He enjoyed Sunday dinners at Mom’s, and in his spare time took up wood carving! Bruce always found great solace in spending time with fellow Veterans, especially his fellow Vietnam Veterans.
He is survived by his two sons Lonnie Dovholuk (and partner Nicole MacKay) of Sugar Hill, N.H., and Todd Dovholuk of Littleton, N.H. He leaves behind his adored grandchildren Isabella Mathews-Dovholuk of Naples, Fla.; Ivan and Hadley Dovholuk of Sugar Hill, N.H.; his sister Gail (and Gene) Lehouillier of Woodstock, N.H.; his brothers Daniel O’Brien of Lincoln, N.H.; Tom (and Sandy) Dovholuk of Thornton, N.H.; Stan Dovholuk of Exeter, N.H.; Mike (and Anne) Dovholuk of Lincoln, N.H., Lennie Dovholuk of Lincoln, N.H.; sister in- law Christie Dovholuk and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at VFW Hall, 600 Cottage St. Littleton, NH.
