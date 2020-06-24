Bruce E. Moore - Obituary

Bruce E. Moore, 87, passed away in the early morning hours on June 21, 2020, after a short period of failing health. He was a resident at the Country Village Nursing Home.
Bruce was born in Lancaster, the son of William and Helen (Grapes) Moore. He attended many elementary schools as a child living in Lowell, Mass. and Nashua, N.H. before starting his freshman year and later graduating from Colebrook Academy.
After his graduation, he entered the US. Navy and served in the Korean War. He was a sailor aboard the USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier.
He returned to Colebrook after the war to work at the Stratford Plywood Mill, becoming a foreman. He met his future wife, Priscilla M. Robie, who lived in North Stratford at the time. They were married in 1956 and Bruce eventually went to work at Colebrook’s Superintendents of Schools office as a Business Administrator Assistant.
Bruce and Priscilla eventually moved to Lancaster in 1968 for a job promotion of Business Administrator for the Littleton School District. He retired at 62 and went on to work at Santa’s Village for many years, driving the train, a job he loved.
He was a Communicant of the Gate of Heaven Parish.
Bruce leaves behind his son Kevin from Salem, Mass., daughter Terry and son-in-law Douglas of Lancaster; son Shawn of Lancaster; his beloved other daughter Denise of Manchester; four grandchildren, Christopher, Ian, Amanda, Cameron; and four great-grandchildren, Amari, Will, Marlo, and Hazel. Bruce was predeceased by Priscilla in 2007 and his oldest son Barry in 2012.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
