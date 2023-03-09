Bruce H. Wells Obituary

Bruce H. Wells, 86, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at Cates’ Hospice House of Marion County. His wife Edna (Welch) Wells of 66 years was by his side.
He was born on May 22, 1936, in Danville, Vt. In addition to his wife Edna, he leaves behind son Larry and his wife Wendy of Jefferson, N.H., daughter Sher and her husband Brad, of Conway, N.H., granddaughter Megan and her husband Regan, of Carroll, N.H., beloved aunt Dorothy Wells of Rochester, N.H., sister Coreen Irving of Angola, Ind., numerous nieces and nephews and many friends from Florida to New England.
Bruce had a passion for dairy farming and all things connected to it. To many, Bruce was known as a true “Cow Man.” He worked in a variety of agricultural positions from delivering grain to repairing farm machinery, owning his own farm, and working on many others. He also worked for White Mountain Mack in Lancaster, N.H., for 25 years in the parts department.
He and Edna began spending winters in Winter Haven, Fla., in 1986. They spent several winters working at Cypress Gardens there. In the summer, for many years they would return north to Lancaster, where he worked at the NAPA Auto Parts store. After they retired, they moved to Florida full-time, making their home in Ocala in the On Top of The World Community.
From the green mountains of Vermont to the white mountains of New Hampshire to the warm breezes and palm trees of Florida, Bruce will be greatly missed by so many dear friends and family members.
The family would like to sincerely thank all those who have reached out with their loving support through their time of loss and all through the years. Bruce will be honored in a memorial service in Hammondel Park in February 2024, where he and Edna lived for 25 years in Winter Haven, Fla. Other memorials will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.