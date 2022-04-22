Bruce Hollister Grant, age 78, passed away after a long battle with dementia at the Welcome Home Assisted Living in Lyndonville, Vt., surrounded by his family Thursday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Bruce was born in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 29, 1943, son to the late Douglas Newcomb and Elizabeth (Pierce) Grant. The family moved to Lyndonville in 1956 and he has lived here since that time. He graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1962, took over the family farm, Sheffield Potato Company, in the early 1970’s and got into trucking as well. In 1981 Bruce purchased Northern Gas Transport and operated the business until retiring about 2012, transitioning the business to his sons. His work was his hobby and he greatly valued hard work. He was a big Red Sox fan, loved watching wildlife and liked to watch golf as well as play rounds with his friends.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Joanna Christman of Concord, Vt., his three children: Bethany Thompson and husband, Chris, of Lyndonville, Ryan Grant of Concord, Brad Grant and wife, Jennifer, of Lyndonville, brother: Steve Grant and wife, Lynn, of N.H., a sister: Norma Metz and husband, Steve, of N.H. and Florida, three grandchildren: Pierce Thompson, Marissa Grant and Jack Grant and several nieces and nephews.
A Service is planned for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lyndonville Congregational Church with Rev. Bruce Comiskey & Rev. Joshua Abetti. Interment will take place at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers that Bruce had over the years.
Memorial donations may be made in Bruce’s name to Welcome Home Assisted Living, 367 Calendar Brook Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
