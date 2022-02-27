Bruce Hollister Grant, age 78, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away after a long battle with dementia at the Welcome Home Assisted Living Facility in Lyndonville, Vt., surrounded by his family on Feb. 25, 2022.
Bruce was born in Hartford, Conn., in 1943 to the late Douglas and Elizabeth (Pierce) Grant. The family moved to Lyndonville in 1956 and he has lived here since that time. He graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1962, and in the early 1970s he took over the family farm, Sheffield Potato Company. Bruce purchased Northern Gas Transport in 1981 and operated the business until retiring in 2012, transitioning the business to his sons. His work was his passion and he greatly valued a hard day’s work. He was a big Red Sox fan, loved watching Vermont wildlife and playing golf with his friends. Bruce was always quick with a joke and had a great sense of humor to the end.
He is survived by his 3 children: Bethany Thompson and husband, Chris, of Lyndonville, Ryan Grant and girlfriend Joanna Christman of Concord, Brad Grant and wife, Jennifer, of Lyndonville; brother: Steve Grant and wife, Lynn, of New Hampshire, a sister: Norma Metz and husband, Steve, of New Hampshire and Florida; 3 grandchildren: Pierce Thompson, Marissa Grant and Jack Grant and nieces and nephews.
A Service is planned for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lyndonville Congregational Church with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Interment will take place at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
The family wishes to send special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers that Bruce had over the years.
Memorial donations may be made in Bruce’s name to Welcome Home Assisted Living Facility, 367 Calendar Brook Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
