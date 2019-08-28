Bruce Kendall Devenger - Obituary

Bruce Kendall Devenger, 48, of Sheffield, Vt., formerly of Hardwick died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic vehicle accident.
He was born June 3, 1971 in Hardwick, the son of Larry R. and Eunice (McKinstry) Devenger. He attended Hardwick Elementary School and graduated from Hazen Union School in the class of 1989.
He worked as a certified welder for CCS in Morrisville for more than 20 years and was a construction flagman for many years for ADA.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Other enjoyments include: deer and bear hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. He also loved his dog, Abbey.
Survivors include: his mother, Eunice Devenger of Hardwick; four children: Nichole Jones and her husband, Dean of Eden, Leiah Devenger and Kara Devenger, both of Hardwick and Justin Devenger of South Dakota; two siblings, Glen Devenger and his wife, Connie of Trevett, Maine and Samantha Devenger and her longtime companion, Kendrick Griggs of Eden; grandmother, Jane Devenger of Hardwick; two grandchildren, Leona G. Jones of Eden and Igneous K. Paquin of Hardwick; a niece, Kelsey Stanton and two nephews, Cody Devenger and Ryan Lindgren, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Larry Devenger and his grandfather, Ralph Devenger.
Bruce’s family will receive friends at the funeral home, on Friday Sept. 6, 2019, from noon until the time of the service.
A Memorial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick, with Rev. Evelyn Lavelli, officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory made be made to the Central Vermont Substance Abuse Center, P.O. Box 1468, Montpelier, Vermont 05601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
