Bruce P. Bessette Obituary

Bruce P. Bessette, 57, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home. Bruce was born in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 14, 1964, to Normand and Barbara (Hill) Bessette. With the exception of a short period in California, he lived his entire life in the Northeast Kingdom and was educated locally, having graduated from Danville High School, Class of 1982. Bruce worked as a Carpenter and Property Manager and raised his two girls. He hunted and studied all types of wildlife both through documentaries and online courses. He loved his old westerns and PBS comedies as well as music from James Taylor to Eric Clapton and beyond. In his youth, he was known to enjoy a good party and often got himself into a bit of trouble, but he had a great sense of humor. Being a perfectionist was sometimes tough since he was also a workaholic, but he pretty much did what he wanted. No matter his feelings, he was always there for his sisters growing up and throughout his life, for his family. Bruce loved his cat, Bob, and adored children, especially his grandbabies. Survivors include his two daughters: Jordan Chester and husband, Jason, of Lyndon, and Jillian Bessette and partner, Anthony Stacey, of Northfield; four sisters: Celeste Bessette, Gisele Burrington and husband, Brian, Toni Bessette, and Tugi Bessette; 4 grandchildren: Bentley, Kaylee, Charlette, and Liam; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Normand and Barbara Bessette; and a sister: Anna Bessette.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, 10 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
