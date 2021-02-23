Bruce Santaw - Obituary

Bruce W. Santaw, 69, of Jay, Vt. passed away, with his daughters lovingly by his side, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:27 a.m., due to injuries sustained on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in an auto accident. Because of COVID-19 there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Life will be held in the late spring. The family invites you to view the full obituary at www.awrfh.com as well as share memories.
