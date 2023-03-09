Bruce Wayne O’Leary Obituary

Bruce Wayne O’Leary, 71, a resident of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Bristol, Vt., passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
He was born Dec. 28, 1951 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Warren Coolbeth and Evelyn (Robinson) O’Leary. Warren and Evelyn had two more children, Cheryll and Kathy, before Warren passed away. Evelyn later married John O’Leary and they had one child, Bruce’s youngest sister, Shonna. The O’Leary family traveled all over the world following John’s military career in the Air Force, returning to Danville, VT in 1972.
Bruce was a skilled craftsman. He worked at Bread Loaf Corporation in Middlebury, Vt., for nearly 30 years managing field operations and safety. His work there supported the company’s growth from building condominiums and franchises to bigger manufacturers like Burton Snowboards, Otter Creek Brewery and Vermont Teddy Bear Factory.
Bruce passes on a legacy of meticulous craftsmanship. He taught his son, Tyler, the fundamentals of carpentry. He loved Tyler and was very proud of him.
In his retirement, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his two dogs. He appreciated life’s simple joys like taking care of his property and socializing with friends and neighbors.
Bruce was of the Catholic faith. He was a kind and gentle person. Anyone who knew Bruce knew about his hat collection. He collected hundreds of baseball caps over the years from places he traveled. He was a Red Sox fan.
Bruce is survived by his son, Tyler O’Leary, of Panton, Vt.; his three younger sisters, Cheryll Bunnell and husband Calvin of Greensboro, Vt., Kathy Sevigny and husband Rick of Danville, Vt., and Shonna Heath and husband Roland of North Danville, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.