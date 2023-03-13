Bryan Lang Obituary

“Between life and death, there is a library.” ~ Haig
Bath, N.H. — On Feb. 7, 1951 the world welcomed Bryan K. Lang. On Feb. 11, 2023 at the age of 72, he departed, having left a legacy of love, respect for hard work, and family he was so proud to call his own. If the time between his birth and death were recorded, the library would be vast. Full of comedies, stories of love and hardship, scholarly accomplishments, DIY manuals, memorials of good souls lost and, perhaps, a few redacted tales.
Born to David R. and Phyllis M. Lang in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Bryan was the second eldest son of four. He recalled fondly, with a sparkle in his eye, the hijinks and life lessons of his youth. Vivid recollections of strings filled with brook trout, forest adventures, snow-machine racing, cattle showing, wrecked cars/racing cars and car pranks (one that found the music teachers VW Beetle on center-court in the community building), some of the aforementioned standing in contrast to his accomplishments as a student. Member of both soccer and basketball teams, the drama and science clubs, tenure as Class President for three years and attendee of St. Paul’s School in the summer of 1968. Bestowed upon him were superlatives of both Most Popular and Class Leader prior to graduating from Woodsville High School in 1969. Bryan retained his Engineer Pride through support of athletics. In the case of the most recent 3-peat accomplishment for WHS Basketball, his tagline of “Yay Team” is ever present in our minds. We can only imagine the company in which he was fortunate enough to celebrate that historic feat.
Bryan wed Cynthia (MacDonald) Lang on May 25, 1974, themed in red-checker, surrounded by friends and family. For the next 49 years they would share in life’s joys and sorrows. As newlyweds, Bryan and Cindy reveled in close friendships. Never one to miss out on a good time, “Rattie” and his band of monikered cohorts amassed memories that lasted a lifetime. In the words of his best man Doc Belyea, “Be good and you will be lonesome.” Rest assured, Bryan and Cindy were never lonesome.
Bryan’s working years were spent putting to use his trade skills and business savvy. Those in the know would testify that the “savvy” part often included bartering over a few cold ones and a handshake. In the 1970s Bryan and Dale Fullerton operated L&F Building and later originated Tree Tops Estates. Moving from construction to machines, together they operated John’s Sport Shop, where hobbies of fast-moving shenanigans and snow machines lived in harmony. With winters as they were in recent years, he lamented it would be a hard business to earn your keep these days. Following a period of time working for M&M Construction, the final 20 years of Bryan’s working career, beginning in 1995, were spent as a Construction Superintendent for H.P. Cummings. He took pride in his work but never did acquiesce to the trappings of technology. Those work trailers had computers and working email, but for Bryan, a phone call would have to do.
Somewhere in the middle, Bryan and Cindy welcomed a daughter and twin sons. As a father, he bestowed the wisdom of work ethic, cautionary tales of how “not” to do things, and compassion. Though work often took him away, his motivation was always for the greater good of his family. He was undeniably proud of his family and preferred to show his pride rather than announce it. When Sara dreamed up a project that she couldn’t tackle, he brought his tools and one-liners. When James wanted to “go racing,” no twisting of arms was required. When Tracy required extensive care, he built him a medical suite - at home. When Cindy carried the weight of the world on her shoulders, he did the shopping and cooked dinner.
When his health no longer afforded him the freedoms he had so vibrantly embraced, Bryan found the gift of quality time with his family. He continued his passion of reading anything in print, enjoyed the companionship of his canine friends and looked forward to porch visits with friends to catch up on town gossip. Countless hours were spent backroad riding searching for wildlife, and catching up on years of missed TV watching - complete with occasional off-color commentary and obscure Jeopardy knowledge. Nothing brought him greater joy than the title of “Dude,” and watching his grandsons at play on a warm summer day, frequently sparking memories of his own boyhood adventures. Though his body failed him, his spirit was not broken. He was thankful to healthcare providers, his dialysis team, and his family who steadfastly remained by his side. When he could no longer “do,” those around him did. For the paper deliveries, wood stacking, fire stoking and daily chats, he was especially thankful for Carlton. He never complained, and never asked of anyone more than he needed. As he quoted in the yearbook as a young man - “It takes an important man to act unimportant.” To his loved ones, he proved to be the most important.
In addition to his loving wife Cynthia, Bryan is survived by his daughter Sara Lang and husband Shawn Applebee, son James and wife Carrie Lang, cherished grandsons Kagan and Wyatt Lang, devoted brother Carlton Lang, cousin Reginald Griggs, mother-in-law Bette MacDonald, in-laws Christina Lang, Sandra Fortier, Jim MacDonald and Joanne Mann, special friends Kim Lapierre and Dale Fullerton, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, those loved and predeceased include cherished son Tracy K. Lang (2009), brothers Kevin J. Lang (2020), and Tracy D. Lang (1977), father-in-law Milton MacDonald (2004), and brothers-in-law Rodney Mann (2012) and Wayne Fortier (2021).
In memory of Bryan, and in appreciation of their support to the community, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Bath, P.O. Box 48 Bath, NH 03740.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.