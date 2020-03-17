Bryan Scott Gould, 58, Woodsville, N.H., died on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Bryan was born in Haverhill, N.H. on April 25, 1961 to Llewellyn L. “Buster” and Dorothy L. (Leonard) Gould. He was a graduate with the Class of 1979 of Woodsville High School. Following high school, he received his Associates Degree from New England Institute in Boston. On Nov. 9, 1985, he married Melissa A. Trimble.
Bryan began working at Ricker Funeral Home at age 16. Following Mortuary School in 1983, he worked for three years at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, returning to work in Woodsville in 1986. Along with his wife, Melissa, they purchased the funeral home in January 2006.
He enjoyed being in the woods, listening to Irish music, particularly the High Kings, and walking their dogs, Abbie, Buckshot, and Ozzy. Over the years, he loved following Woodsville High School athletics, especially during the seasons when his sons were participating.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa A. Gould of Woodsville; their sons, Scott T. Gould of Martinsburg, W.V. and Kyle B. Gould of Towson, Md,; a sister and a brother; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 18th from 4-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A funeral service will on Thursday, March 19th at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home.
A private burial will be held in the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery, Woodsville, N.H.
Bryan would prefer that memorial contributions be made to the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, PO Box 626, Concord, NH 03302-0626.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.