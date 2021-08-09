Burns Page Obituary

Burns Ralph Page, 84, of South Burlington, Vt., died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at his residence at Gazebo Senior Living after a recurrence of cancer. Burns was born May 26, 1937 in Woodsville, N.H. and grew up in Barnet, Vt. the oldest son of Ralph and Annie (Murray) Page.
He was a graduate of Peacham Academy in 1955 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Lyndon Teachers College in 1959. On Aug. 20, 1960 he married his beautiful wife, Colleen Miller. Together they had three daughters. Burns was a life-long educator spending most of his teaching days and time as principal at the Berlin Elementary School. He dedicated himself to his students and his staff in an effort to provide the best learning experience to his “kids.” He truly viewed his students as an extension of his family and took great pride in their success. In recognition of his work as an educator, he was awarded the National Distinguished Principal Award in 1986. An avid sportsman, Burns played, coached and officiated Soccer, Basketball and Baseball. He was inducted into the Lyndon State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.
He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands Cynthia and Daryl Sulham, Julie Page and Billy Ramage and Janice and John Patry, as well as his brother and sister-in-law Ross and Marcia Page and their sons Eric and Curt. He is also survived by many members of his extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Colleen in 2012 and his grandson Adam in 2011.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. The family anticipates a funeral service at the Peacham Congregational Church, on or around, Saturday, Aug. 21 at a time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Reading is Fundamental. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Burlington/Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
