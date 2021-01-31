Burton L. Frizzell - Obituary

Burton “Buster” L. Frizzell, 91, of Chester and Lemington, Vt., passed away at the Bayonet Point Medical Center in New Port Richey, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
He was born on April 5, 1929, in Canaan, Vt., and was known by many as the man with a twinkle in his eye. He was the eldest son of Burton L. and Miriam (Hooper) Frizzell. He graduated from Colebrook Academy in 1948 and went on to graduate from the McAllister School of Embalming in New York City in 1950. He also served in the Army during the Korean conflict from 1950-1954 as a Sergeant.
Buster owned and operated the Adams & Hastings Funeral Homes in Chester and Ludlow, Vt., for many years. He and his wife Betty also owned and operated Snow Cats, Inc. in Chester. He was a Past President of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association, former President and member of the Chester Rotary, and he was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the Free & Accepted Masons, as well as the Chester Rod & Gun Club and the Chester Snowmobile Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Buster enjoyed many different types of activities and sports. He had a true passion for hunting and as the oldest brother of five, he mentored many family members and friends on the skills involved. He also enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, baseball and sparring in the boxing ring. Other passions of Buster’s included flying his Cessna airplane as a private pilot (handle: “Sky King”) and racing snowmobiles that he had built and modified for competition.
Buster is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty (Noyes) Frizzell of Chester and Lemington; his daughters, Karen Hammond and Kathryn Frizzell-DeRosia and husband Mark DeRosia, Jennifer Frizzell-Shubelka and husband Mark Shubelka; twin brothers, Barry (Beverly) Jenkins of Colebrook and Brian Jenkins of Kents Hill, Maine; grandchildren, Burton “BJ” Thurber (Heather), Mark Thurber, Jessie DeRosia (Chris Pratt), Dr. Alexandra DeRosia (Briland Fisher), Justin Shubelka and Morrigan Shubelka, Rebecca Anderson (Jake); great-grandchildren, Cody Thurber, Keaton Thurber, Pierce, and Graham Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by three brothers, Richard and Donald Frizzell and Terrance Jenkins, his mother Miriam Frizzell Jenkins, father Burton Frizzell, step-father Ralph Jenkins, and a son-in-law, Hugh “Chick” Hammond.
There are no public calling hours scheduled at this time. A graveside interment service, with military honors, will be held later in 2021 in the Colebrook Village Cemetery, of which notice will be given.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Frizzell may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org , or charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, NH.
