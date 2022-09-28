Cécile H. (Vallée) Patoine Obituary

Cécile H. (Vallée) Patoine, 84 of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Cécile was born in East Angus, Québec, Canada on Sept. 20, 1938. She was the eighth of 14 children born to Viateur and Anna (Laramée) Vallée.
Cecile married Bernard Patoine on Feb. 13, 1960, in East Angus, Québec and shared 62 beautiful years together until the recent loss of Bernard 13 days ago on Sept. 13. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort in knowing that they are both together again.
Cécile was a proud mother of five children, who she cherished very much, and she was the star in her children’s eyes. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She ensured that all her children were happy, healthy, and safe. Cécile was a homemaker, and she took great care of her family by providing and cooking meals; she loved baking, making pies and did canning, using what was harvested from the garden or what was in season.
She loved playing bingo and made many friends. She loved having company and her siblings visited often, loved to go on rides with family on Vermont backroads, picnicking and taking walks. Cécile had a sense of humor, loved to laugh, having fun, dancing and she loved playing card games. She appreciated taking care of the elderly in need. Cécile enjoyed going to yard sales and finding a bargain. She loved her back porch overlooking the water and loved to watch the ducks and wildlife.
Those surviving include her five children: twins Daniel of St. Johnsbury and Samuel and partner, Mark Rothbart, of St. Johnsbury, Alice Delosa and husband, Richard, of St. Albans with their son Kory Delosa and wife Nicole and children Evelyn and Giovanni, Louise Duncan of Rolla, Mo. with her daughter Ava Holsclaw and children Anika and Kamarie and her son Eric Chu and partner Kimberly Westgate and children Payton and Kierra, Wendy Bacon and husband, Brad, of St. Johnsbury with sons Jason Reed, and Isaac and Shane Bacon; her siblings: Léa and husband Jean-Paul Laflamme, Noella and husband Yvon Valleé, Jeanne d’Arc and husband Aimé Berger, Omer and wife Diane, Claude and husband Nicholas Semeniuk.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and the following siblings: Francisca and husband Oliva Champagne, Rose-Anna and husband Patrice Bourget, Éva and husband Alphonce Rocheleau, Joseph and wife Rita (surviving), Rolland and wife Pauline (surviving), Marcel and wife Denise Montmagny (surviving), Monique and husband Raymond Demers (surviving), Irène and husband Rosaire Bouchard (surviving), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a joint service for Cécile and Bernard at a later date to pay tribute to their long life together and their strong relationship.
Memorial donations can be made to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice in lieu of flowers. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolence.
