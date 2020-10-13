Calvin ‘Cal’ Dale Noble - Obituary

Calvin (‘Cal’, ‘Kelly’) Dale Noble, age 67, of Granby, Vt., passed away on Oct. 10, 2020 at home with his children by his side after a five-month battle with kidney cancer.
Calvin was born May 5, 1953 in Concord, Vt., the sixth and last child to Clyde and Ruth (Shores) Noble. Calvin graduated from Concord High School class of 1972. Calvin met the love of his life, Nellie, while she was helping her dad at the Cook Shack at Granby’s Holiday in the Hills. Calvin and Nellie built their life and their home in Granby and were married October 9th 1976.
Calvin loved his family and the town of Granby more than anything else. He enjoyed telling stories of growing up in town and of special times with his Dad, Grampa Shores and Uncle Freeman in particular. He didn’t leave ‘home’ often, but did enjoy a few hunting trips in Canada and a very special trip to Alaska with Nellie to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Calvin was a jack of all trades and always enjoyed learning a new skill. He took a lot of pride in doing things himself. Calvin kept cattle, hens and pigs and loved to go hunting and fishing. He was quite fond of horseradish and loved his dandelion greens. Every year his mom would dig him some for his birthday. After she passed his siblings ensured he always had dandelion greens on his birthday. Calvin worked at Fairbanks Scales for 36 years where he worked as a machinist, night shift supervisor, and head of facilities. In 2008 Calvin was severely injured when another hunter shot him which left him with many health challenges. He fought them all with strength and courage that impressed everyone that met him. In this new chapter of his life he took on many new hobbies. He purchased a lathe and taught himself how to turn bowls and rolling pins. His favorite project was restoring his father’s Case tractor and taking it to local tractor pulls where he brought home a number of trophies.
Calvin was predeceased by his wife who passed away just 4 months ago, as well as a special sister-in-law, Kathy Noble. He is survived by his dog, Mia who gave him much comfort; his daughter Jessica Hook and husband Scott and their children Zachary and Elias; his son Justin Noble and wife Jenelle and their children Natalie, Felicity and Tristan; sister Paula Christopher; sister Connie Quimby and husband Bruce; brother John Noble; brother Rodney Noble; and sister Claudette Morehouse and partner Dave Begor, numerous nieces and nephews. He touched the lives of too many people to count, and will be missed by many.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider becoming an organ donor or making a donation to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.
His children would like to thank his siblings for loving him so intently. Your love and care helped us to ensure he was able to remain home until it was time to go be with mom. We are forever grateful.
