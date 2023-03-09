Carl Baker Stoneham Obituary

Carl Baker Stoneham, recently of St Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Carl was born in Houston, Texas on March 27, 1930, the son of Robert Lee Stoneham and Ruth Sullivan (Kent). Carl graduated from San Jacinto High School, Houston in 1948. He was inducted into the Army in 1951, and finished first in his class at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, October 1951. Carl spent time in Korea and after five years was honorably discharged in 1956.
He attended Sewanee, The College of the South, in Sewanee, Tennessee where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1956. He went on to attend the Chicago-Kent College of Law from 1963 to 1969 and earned his Juris Doctor in 1969. After passing the bar exam in Chicago he went to work for Harcourt Brace Jovanovich as a corporate lawyer until he retired in February 1988. After he retired, he enjoyed traveling and was an avid bridge player.
Carl lived in many different locations throughout his life including Chicago, Illinois; Battle Creek, Michigan; Florida, Twin Mountain New Hampshire, and most recently over 20 years in St Johnsbury, Vermont. In 2020 he moved to Anaheim, California to live with relatives.
Carl was predeceased in death by his only sibling, Bobbie Ruth Mahoney and his partner for 57 years, John Gray.
He is survived by his four nieces: Molly Sue Cardinet, Mary Kate Askew, Phillipa Anne Donner, Rose Marie Epperson, and his three nephews: Michael Thomas Mahoney, Patrick O’Malley Mahoney, Richard Robert Mahoney.
In his latter years, especially after his retirement, Carl became an avid bridge player. He approached the game as he approached any new experience, he studied it thoroughly and became very proficient. He began to play duplicate bridge. He was always pleasant and considerate of his partners and was a pleasure to play with AND against!
Carl and John loved antiquing. They spent many leisure hours going to auctions, collecting certain favorite items and enjoying finding a ‘good buy.’ Once he remarked “when we buy items, we display them and put away the things we bought the week before.”
He enjoyed opera, loved cats, always having one as a family member. Carl enjoyed conversation with all and was a good listener, ‘keeping in touch’ with phone calls writing letters, and remembering friends’ birthdays. He was well liked by all who knew him and did many favors for his friends. Among his good friends in this area, are Joan LeBaron, Jane Ladd, Valerie Thomson, and Jeff Moore who have many fond memories of Carl. He certainly will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.