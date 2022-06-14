Carl Elgin (Pete) Harris Obituary

Carl Elgin (Pete) Harris (86) of Plant City, Florida passed away June 6,, 2022 after a period of failing health. Carl was born Dec. 28,1935, and grew up in Lyndonville, Vermont; the son of Carl Edwin and Walteena (Andross) Harris.
Carl graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1955, where he participated in cross country skiing and football. Soon after he enlisted in and began a long career in the United States Marine Corp, marrying Elizabeth Calderwood that same year. They lived in many parts of the United States during his career while raising four children and they later divorced.
He was a proud Marine throughout his life, serving in the Vietnam War while rising to the rank of Master Sergeant, before retiring in 1975 as a recruiter in Claremont, N.H. “Pete” then worked for Sturm Ruger until 1983, when he moved to Florida, and then worked for Borter Glass until again retiring in 1997.
In 1975, he married Joyce Gibson and they shared 23 years together, raising a son and making their home in Florida, until she passed in 1998.
In 2000, he married Elaine Jewell, who predeceased him in 2021.
Throughout his life, he made and enjoyed many friendships and was known for his broad smile, frequent laughter, and support of his beloved Marine Corps and the United States he proudly served. He was a third generation member of the Masons and the Shriners.
His survived by three sons, Carl Ernest Harris (Marilyn) of Claremont, N.H. and Naples, Fla., Carlton Harris (Renee) of Willimantic, Conn., and Mark Gader (Angel) of Plant City; two daughters, Betty Pierce (Michael) of Charlestown, N.H., and Beverly Chartier (Chris) of Lyndonville; 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Vicki Sheffield; a brother-in-law, Art Jewel and family; and many dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, Amaryllis Crowell and Carlene Fusco.
A funeral service will be held at the Wells Funeral Home in Plant City on Wednesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Thonotosassa, Fla. with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vietnam Veterans of America.
